Legends of Hip Hop w/Da Brat, Scarface, 8 Ball and MJG, Mystikal, & Tela

Event time: 8pm

Chrome Entertinament Group Presents

Legends of Hip Hop

Da Brat, Scarface, 8 Ball and MJG, Mystikal, Tela

Saturday, May 13

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

A star-studded line-up takes the stage when Hip Hop legends roll into Milwaukee for one big, booming night. The show headlines legendary artists Scarface, 8Ball and MJG, Mystikal, Da Brat, Tela “Dirty South x93 bass and crunk sounds from New Orleans, Memphis, Houston and Atlanta are on display as audiences groove to the music that makes the South a leading sound in modern hip hop.

The sounds of Southern hip hop started up in the 1990s as a response to the dominance of the New York and L.A. scene. The artists who headline this tour remain a force in the sounds of the “Dirty South".

Scarface widely recognized as one of the 5 best MC's to ever bless a MIC. One of the legendary members of Ghetto Boyz. Has countless classic hits.

Mystikal. One of the most recognized rappers of the “Dirty South, x93 his first album, Mystikal, debuted in 1995. In 1998 his album Ghetto Fabulous topped the R&B and Hip Hop Chart and hit #5 on the Billboard 200.

8Ball and MJG. Early work appeared on the underground rap scene, but their 1995 album On Top of the World hit #8 on the Billboard Hot 200 and paved the way for their place as some of the South’s most well-known rappers.

Da Brat. Widely considered one of the best female rappers of all time. She was the 1st lady of So So Def with Jermaine Dupri. 4 platinum singles and countless duets with the likes of Mariah Carey.