Event time: 7:30pm

Lenny:

America IRL

A Night of Live Readings, Poetry and Music

Tuesday, June 6

Doors 6:30PM / Show 7:30PM

The Pabst Theater

Produced by Jam Productions and The Pabst Theater Group

On the heels of the series finale of their critically acclaimed HBO show GIRLS, Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner just announced a six city tour of their award winning weekly feminist newsletter LennyLetter.com - including a stop in Milwaukee, June 6th at The Pabst.

Lena Dunham will be joined on the road with nine other Lenny contributors, including: Chloe Caldwell, Jenny Zhang, Kaitlyn Greening, Morgan Murphy, Rachel McKibbens, and Jacqueline Novak; and a performance by Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield).

Tickets for the Milwaukee show go on sale this Friday, April 28 at Noon. Reserved seat tickets can be purchased online at lennyletter.com/irl. Fans can also find a code for a special presale in this morning’s Lenny newsletter.