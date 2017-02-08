Life of a Star
UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium 1900 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 7 - 8 p.m.
The UWM Manfred Olson Planetarium Friday Night series is back with the first in the new year, Life of a Star. Learn all about how stars are born, live their lives and the the possibilities of black holes with Director Jean Creighton on Friday nights from 7 - 8 p.m.
Price: $4
