Event time: 7:30pm Thurs, Fri, Sat 2:3pm Sunday 1/29 4:30pm and 7:30pm Sat 2/4

The Pride Theatre Company presents "The Lion in Winter" by James Goldman, directed by Bill Jackson. Set in 1183, Henry II, legendary King of England and a growing British empire, gathers the young Plantagenet princes, Richard, Geoffrey, and John, and his dungeoned wife, Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine, his mistress Princess Alais, and King Philip of France to a Christmas court at Chinon Castle in France. In this fictionalized historical comedy, a tangled intrigue is woven through the family as Henry asserts which of the princes is to succeed him to the Throne of England and treason changes the day. The Reign over an Empire is the prize as this family battles among themselves where loved abides as devoted romance and lethal weapon.

The company features Bill Jackson as Henry II and Liz Norton as Eleanor of Aquitaine. The scheming prices include Shayne Steliga as Geoffrey, Derrion Brown as Richard, and Nicholas Callan Haubner as John. Cory Jefferson Hagen is King Philip and his sister, Princess Alais, is played by Ashley Rodriguez. The casting of this play is a strategy of Deliberate Diversity in an effort to encourage open casting in regional theatre. This case is a cuvee of talents and backgrounds. There is an LGBT link in our play that enhances the intrigue in the castle and shows the universal power of love even in the formentation of war.

www.thealchemisttheatre.com

Price: Tickets $25.00 http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2725375