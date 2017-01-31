Living Activism: Casa Kemnitz Jam for Casa Maria

Event time: 7pm

Tonight’s Living Activism is the Casa Kemnitz Jam for Casa Maria, an intentional community in the tradition of the Catholic Worker Movement. This is a special jam featuring Brett Kemnitz, Coffee House friends, you, me, and whoever shows up with their acoustic instrument or voice or whatever. Even bagpipes are allowed, even if somewhat loud. 7:00, free will donation, all proceeds going to Casa Maria.Recently their ministry focused on opening their home to women and children in need of short-term housing, refugees & asylum seekers, and families with longer-term needs.

Additionally, they provide food, clothing, and used furniture to guests. We continue to participate in protests and other social justice campaigns that contribute to the well-being of society, as well as experimenting in urban gardening.