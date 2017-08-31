Living Activism Night Benefit Concert for Riverwest Radio: Sigmund Snopek, Mark Borchardt, and The Riverwest Radio All-Stars w/George Darrow & Marc Ferch

The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223

Event time: 7-9pm

The Coffee House’s Living Activism Series presents a 

Benefit Concert for Riverwest Radio featuring:

Music from Sigmund Snopek III

A new play by film maker Mark Borchardt - "What’s in the Box? x93

The Riverwest Radio All-Stars featuring George Darrow & Marc Ferch 

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017

7 - 9 pm (doors 6:30 pm)

at The Coffee House 

1905 W. Wisconsin Ave. (enter at the door on the horse-shoe drive off Wisconsin Ave)

Milwaukee, WI 53233

http://www.the-coffee-house.com

414-534-4612

 

Free-will donation at the door - all proceeds go to Riverwest Radio.  Be generous! 

Riverwest Radio Inc. is a Nonprofit 501(c)(3) 

Support grass-roots community radio!  www.riverwestradio.com 

The Coffee House 1905 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53223
