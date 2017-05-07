Living Activism Night w/Paul Smith & Andy Jehly

Event time: 7pm

Paul Smith & Andy Jehly bring harmony, humor, and laid-back style to favorite songs from the past, ranging from folk and blues to Motown and psychedelic rock. We'll be at The Coffee House at 19th & Wisconsin on Sunday, May 14, at 7:00 pm for a Living Activism show to benefit Meta House. Meta House helps women and their families recover from addiction. Please join us -- freewill donation at the door, all proceeds go to Meta House.

The Coffee House is located at 1905 W Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI.

Price: Donation