Living Activism Night w/Tony Baez & Carmen Murguia

Event time: 7:00 p.m (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Living Activism

Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 7:00 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm)

The Coffee House, 19th & Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Admission by donation, to support Wisconsin’s two young women studying at Havana, Cuba’s Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM)* and IFCO/Pastors for Peace*, the U.S. coordinator for this program. Featuring two magnetic performers: A renowned educational consultant, Dr. Tony Baez has performed songs of social change for more than 30 years in the U.S. and Latin America. Carmen Murguia is an award-winning poet who writes in English with a touch of Spanish about love and life from the perspective of a Latina lesbian from the Midwest.

* Latin American Medical School (ELAM) has graduated over 23,000 physicians from low-income communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas (including the USA). Nearly 10,000 more are enrolled in the program, thanks to the full scholarships offered by Cuba. These new MDs make a commit-ment to work in under served areas upon graduation. Young people from over 100 ethnic groups—over half of them women —study in an environment that recognizes the right of every patient to care, and that centers learning in the community, where health promotion is as important as disease management. *IFCO/Pastors for Peace Is an interfaith organization to assist oppressed peoples in their fight for justice and self-determination.

Sponsored by— Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba

www.wicuba.org or (414) 273-1040 The Coffee House, the-coffee-house.com or info@the-coffee-house.com

Price: Admission by donation