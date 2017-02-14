Living Activism Night w/Tony Baez & Carmen Murguia

Event time: 7:00 p.m (doors open at 6:30 p.m.)

Living Activism

Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 7:00 pm (doors open at 6:30 pm)

The Coï¬€ee House, 19th & Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee

Admission by donation, to support Wisconsin’s two young women studying at Havana, Cuba’s Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM)* and IFCO/Pastors for Peace*, the U.S. coordinator for this program. Featuring two magnetic performers: A renowned educational consultant, Dr. Tony Baez has performed songs of social change for more than 30 years in the U.S. and Latin America. Carmen Murguia is an award-winning poet who writes in English with a touch of Spanish about love and life from the perspective of a Latina lesbian from the Midwest.

* Latin American Medical School (ELAM) has graduated over 23,000 physicians from low-income communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas (including the USA). Nearly 10,000 more are enrolled in the program, thanks to the full scholarships oï¬€ered by Cuba. These new MDs make a commit-ment to work in under served areas upon graduation. Young people from over 100 ethnic groupsâ€”over half of them women â€”study in an environment that recognizes the right of every patient to care, and that centers learning in the community, where health promotion is as important as disease management. *IFCO/Pastors for Peace Is an interfaith organization to assist oppressed peoples in their ï¬ght for justice and self-determination.

Sponsored byâ€” Wisconsin Coalition to Normalize Relations with Cuba

www.wicuba.org or (414) 273-1040 The Coï¬€ee House, the-coï¬€ee-house.com or info@the-coï¬€ee-house.com

Price: Admission by donation