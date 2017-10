×

Get to Nomad on Wednesdays for a new local music series, presented by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee! Enjoy drink deals and a rotating mix of Milwaukee bands and artists from 9:30–close.





Here’s who’s on tap:





4/26 Bellevue Suite & Rocket Paloma

5/3 Reynaldo Jenkins & Keith Pulvermacher and Peter Thomas

5/10 Zakk Daniels & Ally Hart Band

5/17 Allison Helf & Funk Summit Bass Team