Locust Street Festival

Event time: 11am-8pm

RIVERWEST’S 41ST ANNUAL LOCUST ST. FESTIVAL and BEER RUN

Sunday, June 11th from 11:30AM to 8:00 PM

On East Locust Street between Humboldt and Holton Streets. Featuring 6 outdoor music stages, over 30 local bands, artists, vendors, drumcircle, childrens activities, food, drink and over 15,000 people

Locust St. Festival celebrates its 41ST Year as one of Milwaukee’s Favorite and longest running Street Festivals. On Sunday June 11th, at 11:30 a.m. Alderman Nik Kovak kick off the festivities when he fires the starters pistol for the Riverwest BeerRun /Walk sending hundreds of runners (last years count, 1100) through the streets of Riverwest on the traditional 1.8 mile Beer Run/ Walk with 4 Beer Stops. Trophies will be handed out in a variety of catagories including 75 and up. Our oldest runner is 82 years young!! We are featured in “The Runners Bucket List x93 200 races to run before you die… by Denise Malan.

Early registration is advised but we will sign up participants from 9AM till 11AM day of the festival.

Music and dancing in the street will be non-stop with over 30 bands on six outdoor stages presented by The Tracks Tavern, Lakefront Brewery, Linneman’s Riverwest Inn, Klingers East, The Riverwest Public House, Black Husky Brewery, and The Wisconsin Veterans Stage. Fest goers will find a full compliment of musical flavors from rock to country, blues and latin. Folks of all ages can make their own music at the popular Drum Circle on the corner of Locust & Bremen hosted by the Milwaukee Public Theatre.

This year we are partnering with The Rescue Gang, a non-profit animal rescue in Riverwest.

For ALL info on our festival, including music lineups, vendors and beer run info visit our website:

Locuststreetfestival.org