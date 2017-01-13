Event time: 8pm

& React Present

Louis The Child

Thursday, January 26

7PM Doors // 8PM Show

Turner Hall Ballroom

Hailing from Chicago, Louis The Child is an electronic music duo with the simple goal of creating music that makes people happy. Their single, “It’s Strange x93, has been played on BBC, Triple J, and KCRW, and racked up over 5 million plays on both Spotify and SoundCloud. In 2016, SnapChat listed Louis The Child as one of 3 EDM Artists to Watch, and Mix Mag ranked LTC as the #1 Artist Taking Dance Music to the Next Level.