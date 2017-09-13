Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter presents 18TH Annual Fall Into Fashion Luncheon & Style Show

Event time: 11am

The catwalk will be ablaze with glamour & style as fashion icons, Bruce Paul Goodman & A.J. Ugent Furs team up with the Lupus Foundation of America, Wisconsin Chapter, to raise awareness and funds for lupus research that will lead to a cure.

Keynote speaker, Jordan Sanville, a transplant recipient and Lupus Warrior will share her personal journey of living with lupus and life after a transplant.

“Our chapter is dedicated to improving the quality of life for all people affected by lupus, and this important event enables us to fund additional research providing hope and encouragement for all those living with lupus. Researchers and projects receiving funding have the potential to lead to better treatments and ultimately, a better quality of life for people with lupus. Only by funding vital research, can we achieve our goal of solving the cruel mystery of lupus. x93

For more information about this event, please contact Dawn Thomas-Semanko at (414) 443-6400 or email: Dawn@lupuswi.org.