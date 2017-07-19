The Lyres w/Ramma Lamma & The Grovelers
Cactus Club 2496 S. Wentworth Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Event time: 8:00pm
Ramma Lamma's first show since January of 2016!!!
Lyres are a Boston-area garage rock band led by Jeff Conolly, founded in 1979 following the breakup of DMZ.
The Grovelers are a four piece band based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They deliver high energy, original rock & roll, with influences stemming from late 50’s rockabilly, early 60’s garage rock and early 80’s punk rock.
Price: $15 ADV/$15 DOS
