The Lyres w/Ramma Lamma & The Grovelers

Event time: 8:00pm

Ramma Lamma's first show since January of 2016!!!

Lyres are a Boston-area garage rock band led by Jeff Conolly, founded in 1979 following the breakup of DMZ.

The Grovelers are a four piece band based out of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. They deliver high energy, original rock & roll, with influences stemming from late 50’s rockabilly, early 60’s garage rock and early 80’s punk rock.

Price: $15 ADV/$15 DOS