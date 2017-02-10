Mac Sabbath & Metalachi w/Okilly Dokilly

Google Calendar - Mac Sabbath & Metalachi w/Okilly Dokilly - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mac Sabbath & Metalachi w/Okilly Dokilly - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mac Sabbath & Metalachi w/Okilly Dokilly - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mac Sabbath & Metalachi w/Okilly Dokilly - 2017-03-09 00:00:00

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

The Mockstrosity Tour

Mac Sabbath

& Metalachi

+ special guest Okilly Dokilly

Thursday, March 9

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

In one of the most memorable and surreal tours of all time, Mac Sabbath teams up with Metalachi (the world’s premier heavy metal/mariachi hybrid ensemble) along with very special guests Okilly Dokilly (a Simpson inspired hardcore band consisting of all Ned Flanders).

Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Mac Sabbath & Metalachi w/Okilly Dokilly - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mac Sabbath & Metalachi w/Okilly Dokilly - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mac Sabbath & Metalachi w/Okilly Dokilly - 2017-03-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mac Sabbath & Metalachi w/Okilly Dokilly - 2017-03-09 00:00:00