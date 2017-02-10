Mac Sabbath & Metalachi w/Okilly Dokilly

Event time: 8pm

The Mockstrosity Tour

Mac Sabbath

& Metalachi

+ special guest Okilly Dokilly

Thursday, March 9

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

In one of the most memorable and surreal tours of all time, Mac Sabbath teams up with Metalachi (the world’s premier heavy metal/mariachi hybrid ensemble) along with very special guests Okilly Dokilly (a Simpson inspired hardcore band consisting of all Ned Flanders).