Mac Sabbath & Metalachi w/Okilly Dokilly
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
The Mockstrosity Tour
Mac Sabbath
& Metalachi
+ special guest Okilly Dokilly
Thursday, March 9
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
In one of the most memorable and surreal tours of all time, Mac Sabbath teams up with Metalachi (the world’s premier heavy metal/mariachi hybrid ensemble) along with very special guests Okilly Dokilly (a Simpson inspired hardcore band consisting of all Ned Flanders).
Info
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance