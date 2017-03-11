Event time: Fri/Sat April 7-8 at 7:30 PM Sun April 9 at 2:30 PM Wed April 12 at 7:30 PM PWYC Thurs/Fri/Sat April 13-15 at 7:30 PM Sun April 16 at 2:30 PM Wed/Thurs/Fri April 19-21 at 7:30 PM

This April, join us as we take a look a the darker side of human nature with a groundbreaking production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth. This brand new adaptation by Milwaukee’s own Todd Denning will feature 4 actors playing all of the characters, and the full power of Marquette University's state of the art Visualization Lab. Imagine all the drama of war, ambition, murder, and the occult, assisted by 3-D holographic projections! We’re thrilled to partner with Marquette on this exciting combination of classic theatre, and modern technology.

Price: $30 all tickets, with student/senior rate of $25 at door