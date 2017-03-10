MacDowell Club of Milwaukee presents "One Plus Two Plus Thee Plus Four"

Event time: 3pm

MacDowell Club Performing Members:

Donna Shriner, Mezzo Soprano

Jeffrey Olson, Clarinet

Robert Estlund, Flute

Irina Yanovskaya, Guitar

Ed Coster, Viola

Theresa Camilli, Carla Coonan, Shanti Daya, Elizabeth Green, Suzanne Pajunen, Jack Forbes Wilson, Nancy Winston,Patricia Witt, Pianists

Our March concert is a favorite among many members and guests alike! Featuring several of our group's pianists, this concert will include many piano ensemble works. Some of the composers featured include Shostakovich, Schumann, Milhaud, Mozart, Vivaldi, and Piazzolla. Mixing standard chamber repertoire with lesser known works, this afternoon promises to be one to remember!

For more information contact:

Carla Coonan: crcoonan@aol.com