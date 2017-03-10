MacDowell Club of Milwaukee presents "One Plus Two Plus Thee Plus Four"
UWM Peck School of the Arts 2400 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 3pm
MacDowell Club Performing Members:
Donna Shriner, Mezzo Soprano
Jeffrey Olson, Clarinet
Robert Estlund, Flute
Irina Yanovskaya, Guitar
Ed Coster, Viola
Theresa Camilli, Carla Coonan, Shanti Daya, Elizabeth Green, Suzanne Pajunen, Jack Forbes Wilson, Nancy Winston,Patricia Witt, Pianists
Our March concert is a favorite among many members and guests alike! Featuring several of our group's pianists, this concert will include many piano ensemble works. Some of the composers featured include Shostakovich, Schumann, Milhaud, Mozart, Vivaldi, and Piazzolla. Mixing standard chamber repertoire with lesser known works, this afternoon promises to be one to remember!
For more information contact:
Carla Coonan: crcoonan@aol.com