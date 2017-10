×

NCAA March Madness is making its way to #MKE! Head to the Three Lions Pub to catch ALL the action and cheer on your team!

We will be showing ALL March Madness games at the Pub!

From Thursday March 16 – Saturday March 18th, show us your ticket stub and receive 1 FREE Pint and 1 FREE Appetizer to enjoy with friends.

1 Free appetizer per table. 1 Free pint per guest.

All through March Madness bring in a group and enjoy $12 Buckets of Coors Light during all live games.

Thursday March 16th

11:00am-Bar Close

Happy Hour 3-6PM

– $1 Scotch Egg

– $3 Domestic Taps

– $4 Micro & Imports

Pick ‘N Mix Thursdays

– 60c Wings

– $12 Buckets of 5 select Beers

Friday March 17th : St. Patricks Day!

6:00am – Bar Close : Serving Brunch

– Live Music

– Irish Menu

– Tullamore D.E.W. Specials

– Apple Bobbing for Prizes

Saturday March 18th

7:00am – Bar Close : Serving Brunch