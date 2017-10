×

Mozart’s operatic fantasy delights audiences with its tuneful and mystical journey. Join acclaimed Danish tenor David Danholt as Prince Tamino, with Will Liverman as Papageno the bird-catcher, as they embark on an epic quest. The two endeavor to rescue the beautiful Pamina (Florentine favorite soprano Jamie-Rose Guarrine), daughter of the evil Queen of the Night (Argentinian soprano Laura Pisani, in her Florentine debut). Their journey leads them to the temple of Sarastro (bass-baritone Jeff Beruan). This original and evocative Florentine production brings Mozart’s magical score to life with a young and dynamic cast. Maestro Joseph Rescigno leads the Florentine Opera Chorus and the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.