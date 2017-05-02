Maifest 2017

Event time: 5pm Thu Noon Fri Noon Sat Noon Sun

ESTABROOK PARK BEER GARDEN TO OPEN WITH MAIFEST CELEBRATION

MILWAUKEE, WI – Milwaukee County Parks and Estabrook Beer Garden present Milwaukee’s only authentic Maifest during the weekend of May 4th - May 7th. The first day of the spring festival will mark 2017 Grand Opening of the Estabrook Beer Garden.

This is the first event of its kind in Milwaukee in several decades. Attendees can expect to enjoy traditional German dancing, food, live music, and Hofbräu Maibock beer throughout the weekend. There’s even a stein holding contest with a chance to win a trip for two to NYC if the winning time stands throughout the season.

The live music entertainment lineup includes The Alex Meixner Band, Austrian Express, The Polkaholics, Brewhaus Polka Kings, Copper Box, Blaskapelle Milwaukee, Bolzen Beer Band, The Squeezettes and Squeezebox.

Price: Free