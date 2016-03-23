Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Milwaukee

Veterans Park (lakefront) 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8am-12pm

We need YOU to help create a world free from breast cancer. Join the American Cancer Society and Kohl’s at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Saturday, May 6 at Veterans Park. This noncompetitive, family-friendly event raises awareness and funds that allow the Society to invest in breast cancer research; provide free information and support; and help people take steps to reduce their breast cancer risk or find it early. 

To form a team, walk as an individual, or make a donation, call 1-800-227-2345 or visit MakingStridesWalk.org/milwaukeewi.

Price: Free

Veterans Park (lakefront) 1010 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
