Man of the Century! The Story of Winston Churchill

Event time: 7:30 - 9:30 pm

Armed with a simple lectern, Johnny Walker Red scotch, and a 47 ring Churchill-length cigar, Randy Otto impeccably depicts one of the greatest leaders of the 20th century. Using several of Churchill’s writings and oratory, Otto gives a dramatic recitation with an emphasis on historical accuracy, staying true to Churchill’s character and legacy. An alumnus of the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and numerous theatrical roles, over the past 43 years Churchill scholar and performance artist Randy Otto is the only Churchill impersonator to be endorsed by the Churchill family. This is a one-man show designed to entertain and electrify.

Price: TICKETS $24 · $20 Student w/ID $12/$10