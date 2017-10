×

Judy Aulik, past president of the Road Map Collectors’ Association, presents “The Milwaukee Journal Tour Club, and its Highway Signage and Extensive Highway Map Program x93 on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 2pm in the American Geographical Society Library, located on the third floor east wing of the UWM Golda Meir Library, 2311 E. Hartford Ave.

Judy is a retired adult services librarian who earned her PhD from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and her M.L.I.S. from Dominican University. In addition to her extensive road map collection, she also collects library postcards, which she posts on her website, www.aulik.info. Ms. Aulik will talk about the history of the Milwaukee Journal Tour Club, and its influence on highway signage and mapping. Click here for the flyer

The talk, free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Map Society of Wisconsin.

For more information or special needs, call 414-229-6282 or email agsl@uwm.edu