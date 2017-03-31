Event time: 7pm

Marc Maron

The Too Real Tour

Thursday, April 27

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

The Pabst Theater

The host of the wildly successful podcast, WTF with Marc Maron, returns to Milwaukee. For over 20 years, Marc Maron has been writing and performing raw, honest and thought-provoking comedy. See him live at The Pabst Theater for a night of riotous story-driven stand-up.