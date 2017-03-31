Marc Maron

Google Calendar - Marc Maron - 2017-04-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marc Maron - 2017-04-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marc Maron - 2017-04-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Marc Maron - 2017-04-27 00:00:00

Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 7pm

Marc Maron

The Too Real Tour

Thursday, April 27

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

The Pabst Theater

The host of the wildly successful podcast, WTF with Marc Maron, returns to Milwaukee. For over 20 years, Marc Maron has been writing and performing raw, honest and thought-provoking comedy. See him live at The Pabst Theater for a night of riotous story-driven stand-up.

Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Marc Maron - 2017-04-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Marc Maron - 2017-04-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Marc Maron - 2017-04-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Marc Maron - 2017-04-27 00:00:00