Mardi Gras in May: StubbyChbbz Brass Band, Ted Oliver, Mark Thierfelder & guests

Event time: 7pm-10:30pm

This knock your socks off New Orleans jazz event will offer a fun and festive time. And all of the proceeds will benefit CIVIC MUSIC!

This fun and festive event will feature many of Milwaukee favorites like the STUBBY CHUBBZ BRASS BAND, pianists Ted Oliver and Mark Thierfelder, and more! In addition to all of the music, CIVIC MUSIC will have a raffle and other fun activities.

Price: $40 online and $45 at the door www.civicmusicmilwaukee.org