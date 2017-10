Event time: Starts at 3 p.m.

Margarita Fest 2017 presented by Casa del Rio

Help us raise money for HAWS - Humane Animal Welfare Society. You'll enjoy

~ Music

~ Margaritas

~ Food

~ Zumba

~ Mezcal Sampling

~ So Much More!

Just head west and Party for the Pups!

Price: Tickets can be purchased online or in person at the event.