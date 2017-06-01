Mark Twain's River of Song

Event time: 7:30 pm Tuesdays through Thursdays, 8 pm Fridays, 4 pm/8 pm Saturdays, 2 pm/7 pm Sundays

From the creators of The Rep’s hit productions Low Down Dirty Blues and Back Home Again: On The Road With John Denver comes this exploration of the music and culture of America’s first superhighway, the Mississippi River. From the iron red water in Minnesota to the deep, dark Southern Delta, the river carries the stories and songs of the people. Come take a ride on the Mississippi – guided by the voices of the men and women who lived and worked on the river, tied together with the observations and insights of the Mississippi’s most famous traveler, Mark Twain. Performed by three world-class musicians, including David Lutken ( Woody Sez, John Denver), River of Song is a journey through America’s Heartland and features traditional songs like “Dance Boatment Dance, x93 “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child, x93 and “Deep River Blues. x93

