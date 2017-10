×

Join us for networking, and socializing. MARN is excited to announce a public panel discussion and publication release on Monday evening, June 19th from 6:00-8:30 PM. This two-part event will feature past MARNsalon participating artists Paul Druecke, Nina Ghanbarzadeh, Katie Loughmiller, and Jason Yi on a panel discussion moderated by MARNsalon Program Coordinator Monica Miller. Thanks to Merriment Social for donating the food and The Sugar Maple for donating their space!

Doors open at 6:00 PM with the panel discussion beginning promptly at 7:15 PM. MARNsalon publication will be on view and available for purchase at $20 per book.

RSVPs are needed to attend, please see our Eventbrite at:

https://

www.eventbrite.com/e/ marnsalon-public-forum-tick ets-35082245942

A special thanks to Mary L Nohl at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, PNC Bank and Harri Hoffmann Family Foundation Inc. for their support of the MARNsalon program.