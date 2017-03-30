Marquette Theatre presents ‘Anything Goes’

Event time: • Thursday, April 6, through Saturday, April 8, at 7:30 p.m. • Sunday, April 9, at 2:30 p.m. • Wednesday, April 19, through Saturday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. • Sunday, April 23, at 2:30 p.m.

The musical comedy Anything Goes will be presented by Marquette Theatre at the Evan P. & Marion Helfaer Theatre, Thursday, April 6, through Sunday, April 23.

Anything Goes stars the dashing Billy Crocker, a young Wall Street broker who takes a leap of faith for a chance at debutante Hope Harcourt. Along with lounge singer Reno Sweeney, gangster Moonface Martin and stuffy Sir Evelyn Oakleigh, our heroes have a “De-Lovely x93 time singing and tapping on the decks of the S.S. American. The show features timeless Cole Porter songs, including “I Get A Kick Out Of You, x93 “You’re The Top x93 and “Anything Goes. x93

Price: Tickets can be purchased online. Prices for the general public are $20, with discounts offered to senior citizens, Marquette students, employees and alumni. For more information, call the Theatre Box Office at (414) 288-7504.