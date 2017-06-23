MattyBRaps w/The Haschak Sisters

Event time: 7pm

AEG Live presents

MattyBRaps

Summer Jam 2017

with special guest The Haschak Sisters

Sunday, July 16

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Matthew David Morris aka "MattyB" is a 14-year-old pop singer/rapper from Atlanta, GA. Since beginning his music career at age 7, he has quickly become an Internet superstar with more than 5 billion video views and 12 million YouTube subscribers -elevating his YouTube channel into the top 50 most viewed all time YouTube / Vevo musicians.

His music videos and songs have been seen and played all over the world, and now he will head to Milwaukee for his Turner Hall Ballroom debut.

AEG Live presents

MattyBRaps

Summer Jam 2017

with special guest The Haschak Sisters

Sunday, July 16

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Matthew David Morris aka "MattyB" is a 14-year-old pop singer/rapper from Atlanta, GA. Since beginning his music career at age 7, he has quickly become an Internet superstar with more than 5 billion video views and 12 million YouTube subscribers -elevating his YouTube channel into the top 50 most viewed all time YouTube / Vevo musicians.

His music videos and songs have been seen and played all over the world, and now he will head to Milwaukee for his Turner Hall Ballroom debut.