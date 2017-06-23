MattyBRaps w/The Haschak Sisters
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 7pm
AEG Live presents
MattyBRaps
Summer Jam 2017
with special guest The Haschak Sisters
Sunday, July 16
Doors 6PM / Show 7PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Matthew David Morris aka "MattyB" is a 14-year-old pop singer/rapper from Atlanta, GA. Since beginning his music career at age 7, he has quickly become an Internet superstar with more than 5 billion video views and 12 million YouTube subscribers -elevating his YouTube channel into the top 50 most viewed all time YouTube / Vevo musicians.
His music videos and songs have been seen and played all over the world, and now he will head to Milwaukee for his Turner Hall Ballroom debut.
