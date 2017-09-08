Event time: 8pm

The Mavericks are a veteran group with an electric sound that broke out from Miami in 1989, eventually moving to Nashville and launching what would be an incredible career that featured hits, sold out tours and the creation of a large and loyal fan base. Led by the mesmerizing vocals of Raul Malo, their one-of-a-kind sound seamlessly blends elements of rock, Latino, folk, blues, country and more. Now, the Mavericks will return to Milwaukee following their sold out Turner Hall Ballroom show last summer – you won’t want to miss their Pabst Theater debut!