Maxville Lake Wine Dinner at Milwaukee ChopHouse

Event time: 5pm - 10 pm

Milwaukee ChopHouse is delighted to bring the taste of Napa to the city of Milwaukee!

Farmed since 1844, Maxville Lake is nestled deep in the Chiles Valley District of Napa Valley. Maxville Lake Winery believes in upholding the promise of the land by creating the high quality wine without compromise.

On March 3, join us for this Maxville Lake Winery Dinner special â€“ featuring a five-course wine dinner!

$89 per person

First Course | Salad

Chopped Radicchio-Fennel Salad with Charred Calamari.

Paired with Maxville Sauvignon Blanc

Second Course | Fish

Poached Walu and Pistachio Seared Scallops. Roasted Red Pepper Salad, 7-Minute egg, White Truffle-Vanilla Sauce.

Paired with Maxville Cabernet Franc

Third Course | EntreÌe

Seared Zabuton of Waygu Beef. Smoked Onion Creme, Fried Tomato and Red Olive Tapenade, torn Brussels Sprouts.

Paired with Maxville Cabernet Sauvignon

Fourth Course | Cheese

Bresaola, Speck and Cheese. Poached Pear, Car Valley 6-year cheddar, Belgioioso Mozzarella, Roth raclette Crostini.

Paired with Maxville Petite Sirah

Fifth Course | Dessert

Avocado Mousse. Black pepper ice cream, walnut crumble, caramelized grapefruit.

Price: $89 per person