Meet Wisconsin Artist Gerit Grimm

Event time: Saturday, November 18 | 2:00–4:00

Join Gerit Grimm for casual conversations in the galleries and view MOWA's newest exhibition "Gerit Grimm’s Fairytales: In A Time Neither Now Nor Then," on view October 7, 2017–January 14, 2018.

Price: MOWA’s membership philosophy focuses on building ongoing and meaningful relationships with visitors. With one visit to the museum, you are automatically a member for one full year. This means you can return again and again at no charge. Memberships begin at just $12 per person. Become a member today by visiting https://wisconsinart.org/support/membership.aspx