How does art – painting, crafting, writing, or dance – help those recovering from traumatic experiences? Discover the power that art has to heal with a panel featuring local community leaders committed to exploring the healing effects of creativity.

Panelists include:

Rachel Monoco-Wilcox, Coordinator of LOTUS Legal Clinic at Mount Mary University, provides writing workshops to empower survivors of trafficking and sexual assault

Emily Nolan, licensed art psychotherapist and director at Bloom Center for Art & Integrated Therapies, LLC, currently provides art therapy to groups like Repairers of the Breach, Milwaukee’s only daytime refuge for homeless adults, amongst other local and national groups

Jim Tasse, Co-Director of The Feast of Crispian, a non-profit organization that brings together professional actors with post-deployment service veterans in order to teach and strengthen emotional resources that veterans need to overcome traumatic and reintegration issues