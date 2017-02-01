All Messed Up VI: Milwaukee's Randomized Musical Experiment

Google Calendar - All Messed Up VI: Milwaukee's Randomized Musical Experiment - 2017-02-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Messed Up VI: Milwaukee's Randomized Musical Experiment - 2017-02-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Messed Up VI: Milwaukee's Randomized Musical Experiment - 2017-02-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - All Messed Up VI: Milwaukee's Randomized Musical Experiment - 2017-02-18 00:00:00

Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 7pm

(16  NEW BANDS ARE PICKED FROM 64 RANDOM MILWAUKEE MUSICIANS)  8 BANDS TONIGHT ARE:  I'm in a band with a fucking cop,  Not what I expected,  Ancient Fumes,  Surreal Cloud Party,  N.M.N.F.K.L.,   “macarena 2 x93 (in quotes),  That's a Horse to Him,  Bluto

Price: $3

Info
Linneman's Riverwest Inn 1001 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - All Messed Up VI: Milwaukee's Randomized Musical Experiment - 2017-02-18 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - All Messed Up VI: Milwaukee's Randomized Musical Experiment - 2017-02-18 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - All Messed Up VI: Milwaukee's Randomized Musical Experiment - 2017-02-18 00:00:00 iCalendar - All Messed Up VI: Milwaukee's Randomized Musical Experiment - 2017-02-18 00:00:00