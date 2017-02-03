MIAD Creativity Series presents The Guerilla Girls

Event time: 6pm

Nationally recognized Guerrilla Girls visit for the MIAD Creativity Series February 22 - 23, 2017, with a public presentation Wednesday, February 22, 6 p.m.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free and open to the public. RSVP preferred but not required to caroldavis@miad.edu. \ From the Guerrilla Girls website:

The Guerrilla Girls are feminist activist artists. Over 55 people have been members over the years, some for weeks, some for decades. Our anonymity keeps the focus on the issues, and away from who we might be.

We wear gorilla masks in public and use facts, humor and outrageous visuals to expose gender and ethnic bias as well as corruption in politics, art, film and pop culture. We undermine the idea of a mainstream narrative by revealing the understory, the subtext, the overlooked and the downright unfair.

We believe in an intersectional feminism that fights discrimination and supports human rights for all people and all genders. We have done over 100 street projects, posters and stickers all over the world, including New York, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Mexico City, Istanbul, London, Bilbao, Rotterdam and Shanghai, to name just a few.

We also do projects and exhibitions at museums, attacking them for their bad behavior and discriminatory practices right on their own walls, including our 2015 stealth projection about income inequality and the super rich hijacking art on the façade of the Whitney Museum in New York. Our retrospectives in Bilbao and Madrid, Guerrilla Girls 1985-2015, and our U.S. traveling exhibition "Guerrilla Girls: Not Ready To Make Nice" have attracted thousands.

