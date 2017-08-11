Mike Love w/Paula Fuga
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Revolutionary music may seem hard to come by in these days and long gone is the era of artists like Bob Marley & The Clash bringing their messages to the masses. Meet Mike Love. One of reggae music’s rising stars. His songs take you on a journey, one of healing and inspiration. One designed to help you on your path to knowledge, wisdom and understanding. Discover the music of Mike Love. All tickets $15.
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance