Mike Love w/Paula Fuga

Google Calendar - Mike Love w/Paula Fuga - 2017-09-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mike Love w/Paula Fuga - 2017-09-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mike Love w/Paula Fuga - 2017-09-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mike Love w/Paula Fuga - 2017-09-09 00:00:00

Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 8pm

Revolutionary music may seem hard to come by in these days and long gone is the era of artists like Bob Marley & The Clash bringing their messages to the masses. Meet Mike Love. One of reggae music’s rising stars. His songs take you on a journey, one of healing and inspiration. One designed to help you on your path to knowledge, wisdom and understanding. Discover the music of Mike Love. All tickets $15.

Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Mike Love w/Paula Fuga - 2017-09-09 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Mike Love w/Paula Fuga - 2017-09-09 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Mike Love w/Paula Fuga - 2017-09-09 00:00:00 iCalendar - Mike Love w/Paula Fuga - 2017-09-09 00:00:00