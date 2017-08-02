Miller and Mike: Circus Comedy Duo
Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027
Event time: 3:00 - 4:00 pm
Former Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus clowns Otis Miller and Mike Lorenz are making memories one show at a time. Combining circus skills and audience participation, Miller & Mike’s performances includes physical comedy, magic, and other random acts of entertainment. Having impressed viewers on The Today Show, they’ll juggle and balance their way through a high energy show that’s unlike anything you’ve seen before.
Price: TICKETS $5 Child $3 Lap $1
Comedy, Theater & Dance