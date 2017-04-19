Miltown Kings' Urban Legend

Google Calendar - Miltown Kings' Urban Legend - 2017-05-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Miltown Kings' Urban Legend - 2017-05-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Miltown Kings' Urban Legend - 2017-05-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Miltown Kings' Urban Legend - 2017-05-05 00:00:00

Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

Event time: 9pm-2am

They're hanging out in the back alley. They're haunting your local bars. They're making you scream for more. Run to Riverwest Public House on May 5th! The doors open at 9pm and the thrills start at 9:30 Must be 21+ to enter $7 cover https://www.facebook.com/events/1326116884136917/

Price: 7$

Info
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance
Google Calendar - Miltown Kings' Urban Legend - 2017-05-05 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Miltown Kings' Urban Legend - 2017-05-05 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Miltown Kings' Urban Legend - 2017-05-05 00:00:00 iCalendar - Miltown Kings' Urban Legend - 2017-05-05 00:00:00