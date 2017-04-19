Miltown Kings' Urban Legend
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
Event time: 9pm-2am
They're hanging out in the back alley. They're haunting your local bars. They're making you scream for more. Run to Riverwest Public House on May 5th! The doors open at 9pm and the thrills start at 9:30 Must be 21+ to enter $7 cover https://www.facebook.com/events/1326116884136917/
Price: 7$
Dances & Classes, Live Music/Performance