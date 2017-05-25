The Milwaukee Air & Water Show will bring back the U.S. Navy Blue Angels Flight Demonstration Squadron and many other world-class performers to the Milwaukee lakefront July 15-16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The 2017 show will feature a variety of world-class performers, including the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Demonstration Team, Team Aerostars, Firebirds Xtreme, Lucas Oil Airshows and the A-4 Skyhawk.