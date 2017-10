The Milwaukee American Legion Band Seeks Musicians

Event time: 7:30pm Wednesdays

All adult woodwind, brass wind, percussion instrumentalists invited to the 96-year-old community concert band. Rehearsals are on Wednesdays, 7:30 P.M at Riverside University High School in the band room, B23 1615 E. Locust St., Milwaukee.

Call Band President Richard Schwartz at 962-4124 or email rschwartz@milwpc.com

For info: www.milwaukeeamericanlegionband.com