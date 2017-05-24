Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents: Frankie and Johnny in the Claire de Lune

Event time: Wednesday, Sept. 20 7:30 Thursday, Sept. 21 7:30 Friday, Sept. 22 8:00 Saturday, Sept. 23 4:00 Saturday, Sept. 23 8:00 Sunday, Sept. 24 2:00 Wednesday, Sept. 27 1:00 Wednesday, Sept. 27 7:30 Thursday, Sept. 28 7:30 Friday, Sept. 29 8:00 Saturday, Sept. 30 4:00 Saturday, Sept. 30 8:00 Sunday, Oct. 1 2:00 Wednesday, Oct. 4 1:00 Thursday, Oct. 5 7:30 Friday, Oct. 6 8:00 Saturday, Oct. 7 4:00 Saturday, Oct. 7 8:00 Sunday, Oct. 8 2:00 Wednesday, Oct. 11 7:30 Thursday, Oct. 12 7:30 Friday, Oct. 13 8:00 Saturday, Oct. 14 4:00 Saturday, Oct. 14 8:00 Sunday, Oct. 15 2:00

by Terrence McNally Sept. 20 – Oct. 15, 2017 Studio Theatre

Directed by Mary MacDonald Kerr Featuring Todd Denning and Marcella Kearns

Restaurant coworkers Frankie and Johnny have been on one date, and they’ve slept together, and that’s IT – as far as Frankie is concerned. Johnny, a compulsive romantic, has other ideas. He’s decided they’re in love. As the night goes on, the duo’s sometimes-touching, sometimeshilarious conversation leads both to question whether the paths of their lives might be more changeable than they believe. Terrence McNally (writer of MASTER CLASS) shines yet again in this bittersweet comedy about two people slowly revealing themselves by moonlight.

