Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of The Prisoner of Zenda

Google Calendar - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of The Prisoner of Zenda - 2017-10-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of The Prisoner of Zenda - 2017-10-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of The Prisoner of Zenda - 2017-10-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of The Prisoner of Zenda - 2017-10-16 00:00:00

Broadway Theatre Center 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

True to its mission of nurturing local theatre artists, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) presents the Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of THE PRISONER OF ZENDA, adapted by Wisconsin playwrights Ryan Schabach and Dan Klarer from the Anthony Hope novel, on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The reading will be directed by Matt Daniels and features Kay Allmand, Dan Klarer, Ryan Schabach and Michael Stebbins.

For more information about the staged reading, contact Milwaukee Chamber Theatre at 414.276.8842 or visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com.

 

 

 

Price: Tickets for the reading are Pay-What-You-Can at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Info
Broadway Theatre Center 158 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of The Prisoner of Zenda - 2017-10-16 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of The Prisoner of Zenda - 2017-10-16 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of The Prisoner of Zenda - 2017-10-16 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of The Prisoner of Zenda - 2017-10-16 00:00:00