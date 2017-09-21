Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents The Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of The Prisoner of Zenda

True to its mission of nurturing local theatre artists, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) presents the Montgomery Davis Play Development Series staged reading of THE PRISONER OF ZENDA, adapted by Wisconsin playwrights Ryan Schabach and Dan Klarer from the Anthony Hope novel, on Monday, October 16, 2017 at 7:30 p.m. The reading will be directed by Matt Daniels and features Kay Allmand, Dan Klarer, Ryan Schabach and Michael Stebbins.

For more information about the staged reading, contact Milwaukee Chamber Theatre at 414.276.8842 or visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com.

Price: Tickets for the reading are Pay-What-You-Can at the door. Seating is first-come, first-served.