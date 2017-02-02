Event time: Feb. 22-March 19

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents

THE FEW

by Samuel D. Hunter

February 22 – March 19

Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre

Wisconsin theatregoers will get their first chance to sample the work of acclaimed playwright Samuel D. Hunter with THE FEW, a tale of three lonely souls seeking renewed faith in humanity, running February 22 – March 19. Set in the year 1999, in a disheveled office space in northern Idaho, Hunter’s play is a compassionate, gently hued drama about “emotional and spiritual misfits x93 struggling to find a purpose for their lives. MCT producing artistic director C. Michael Wright will direct the Wisconsin premiere, performed at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

Price: Tickets are available Monday through Saturday from noon-6:00 p.m. at the Broadway Theatre Center Box Office, 158 N. Broadway, or by phone at (414) 291-7800. Tickets can be purchased online 24 hours a day at milwaukeechambertheatre.com. Group, student and senior discounts are also available. For more information, visit milwaukeechambertheatre.com