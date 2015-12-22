Milwaukee Choristers Auditions May 3

Google Calendar - Milwaukee Choristers Auditions May 3 - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Choristers Auditions May 3 - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Choristers Auditions May 3 - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Choristers Auditions May 3 - 2017-05-03 00:00:00

Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church 1529 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213

Event time: 6:30pm

Singers, particularly tenors and basses, are encouraged to audition for the 75-voice Milwaukee Choristers. No prepared material is necessary. Email auditions@milwaukeechoristers.org or call 414-354-1933 to schedule your audition. Walk-ins will be heard in between appointments.

Price: Free. Visit www.milwaukeechoristers.org/auditions for tips.

Info
Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church 1529 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Milwaukee Choristers Auditions May 3 - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Choristers Auditions May 3 - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Choristers Auditions May 3 - 2017-05-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Choristers Auditions May 3 - 2017-05-03 00:00:00