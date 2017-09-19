Event time: 1:30pm-10pm

Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival

The 20th annual Jewish Film Festival will take place Sunday, October 22 – Thursday, October 26 at Marcus North Shore Cinema in Mequon. Celebrating the finest in Jewish films and filmmaking, the 2017 festival will feature eight films featuring a wide array of subjects and themes speaking to Jewish traditions, culture and history. Tickets for individual films are $10; various multi-film and VIP packages are also available. Tickets may be purchased through the JCC or at the JCC desk located inside the theater’s entrance one hour prior to each movie. For more information visit www.jccmilwaukee.org.

Price: $10