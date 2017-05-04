Milwaukee Metro Voices presents ONLY WE KNOW BEST At The Town Hall Meeting

Event time: May 12-21.

What begins as a more-or-less conventional town hall meeting becomes a cornucopia of monologues, stories and songs from a disparate variety of unique and colorful characters. Discussions become heated, passions are ignited, and emotions flow freely, in this music/story cycle that incorporates a range of surprising ideas, unconventional attitudes and unexpected points of view. The second of Jason Powell's commissioned work for Milwaukee Metro Voices.

Price: General Admission: $25