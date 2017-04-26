Milwaukee Musaik Concert 4: Yes, Yes, Nonets!

Event time: 7:30pm in Schwan Hall

Maurice Ravel: Introduction and Allegro for Harp, Flute, Clarinet and String Quartet

Nonet in E-flat major, Op. 38 Johannes Brahms: Serenade No. 1 in D major, Op. 11 (reconstruction by Christopher Nex)

Clara Schumann convinced Brahms to re-orchestrate his pastoral D major Nonet Serenade to symphonic proportions. Nex’s reconstruction delights the listener through the intimacy of the intended nonet version, making it a perfect pairing to the witty and seldom heard E-flat nonet by Louise Farrenc. In displaying the full range of the double-action harp, Ravel’s “Introduction and Allegro x93 exploits the full expressive range of the solo harp.

Don’t miss this great program influenced by a woman’s touch!

Price: ndividual Events Chamber Concerts=$25.00 each Orchestra Concert=$35.00. For info: http://www.milwaukeemusaik.org