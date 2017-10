Milwaukee Public Museum Adult Sleepover

Event time: 5:30pm Friday to 8:00am Saturday

Adults—ever wonder what it’s like to spend a night at the Museum? Brave MPM after dark for our Adult Sleepover!

MPM’s Adult Sleepover begins Friday evening on September 29 and runs through the morning of September 30. As a sleepover guest, prepare to experience the Museum as you’ve never seen it before with exciting tours, curator chats, Camp Halcyon’s Campfire Lounge, films in our six-story Dome Theater, and the freedom to have your ideal museum evening. It'll be an all-night MPM Party!

This is a 21+ event. Reservations close Tuesday, September 19, 2017.

To register, go to www.mpm.edu/adultsleepover.

Price: $125 per person / $100 for MPM members