Milwaukee Rally

Labor Day weekends are loud in Milwaukee. Once again, the city will celebrate its motorcycle heritage with a five-day rally commemorating the 115th anniversary of Harley-Davidson, with a full schedule of events at local Harley dealers and the Harley-Davidson Museum. The museum will host live entertainment daily from noon to 11 p.m., including music from arena rockers Hairball, blues-rock musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd and sludge metal band Jackyl. Other entertainment will include an all-female high-wire thrill show from Una’s Circus, trick riding at the Wall of Death, self-guided tours, a vintage car display and the annual Sunday ride-in bike show, where thousands of riders will explore the area’s beautiful terrain. Plus, attendees will be the first to see and test the new 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycles. (Through Monday, Sept. 4.)