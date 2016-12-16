Event time: 7pm

Milwaukee Record presents

Local Coverage

Friday, January 13

Doors 6PM / Show 7PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

After two years of fun philanthropy, Milwaukee Record’s Local Coverage benefit returns to Turner Hall Ballroom. An eclectic cast of 10 local acts from all corners of the stylistic spectrum will each play 15-minute sets, covering material of bands they drafted back in October. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see your favorite Milwaukee outfits in a way you’ve never seen them before. From a rapper adapting an indie rock band’s songs to a punk trio covering a country act, Local Coverage is an incomparable event for a good cause. ALL profits will be split evenly between Girls Rock Milwaukee and COA Youth & Family Centers.

D’Amato (playing The Pukes)

Lorde Fredd33 (playing Midwest Death Rattle)

Buffalo Gospel (playing Midnight Reruns)

Marielle Allschwang (playing Lorde Fredd33)

Midwest Death Rattle (playing D’Amato)

Abby Jeanne (playing Devil Met Contention)

Midnight Reruns (playing Marielle Allschwang)

The Pukes (playing Buffalo Gospel)

Vincent VanGreat (playing Abby Jeanne)

Devil Met Contention (playing Vincent VanGreat)